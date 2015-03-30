(Adds PSAM quote, Vivendi comment, shares)
PARIS, March 30 U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld
Asset Management (PSAM) has accused French media group Vivendi
of giving too much leeway to chairman and largest
shareholder Vincent Bollore to boost his stake at "undervalued
prices".
PSAM, which says it owns 0.8 percent of Vivendi, is trying
to rally other shareholders to vote for two resolutions at an
upcoming annual meeting that would require Vivendi to boost
returns to shareholders to 9 billion euros ($9.8 billion) after
asset sales left it with a pile of cash.
In Monday's statement, PSAM took aim at billionaire
businessman Bollore, saying he was putting his own interests
above those of other shareholders.
Bollore on Thursday said he had bought additional shares in
Vivendi worth 632 million euros ($687 million) to take his stake
to 10 percent from 8 percent previously.
"PSAM is concerned that such opportunistic purchases by
Bollore Group cede de facto control of Vivendi to Bollore Group
or Mr. Bollore without having to pay the silent and
disenfranchised majority investors a control premium for their
shares," PSAM said.
A spokesman for Bollore had no immediate comment. Vivendi
declined to comment.
On Friday, Vivendi warned PSAM in a letter that if it joined
forces with other shareholders, it could be in breach of French
law, which bans foreign ownership of TV broadcasters of more
than 20 percent. Vivendi has a licence issued by the state to
operate pay-TV channel Canal Plus.
PSAM is mounting the first direct challenge to Bollore's
power at Vivendi since he became chairman in September 2013.
The French tycoon has overseen a radical slimming down of
the company in the past two years, in which time it has sold
four of six divisions, exited telecoms and amassed a cash pile
which stood at 4.6 billion euros at the end of 2014.
Vivendi said in April it planned to pay out 5.7 billion
euros to shareholders in dividends and buybacks by 2017, but
wanted to keep some cash to build itself into a stronger media
company via organic growth and acquisitions. It now owns two
media businesses, the world's biggest music label Universal
Music Group and Canal Plus.
"By not distributing adequate cash to shareholders and
providing vague guidance about Vivendi's acquisition plans, Mr.
Bollore and Vivendi's Management Board are asking investors to
have blind faith in their plan for the company's future," said
PSAM.
The fund also opposes Vivendi's plan to buyback shares only
when the price is below 20 euros, and analysts have also
criticised the position as making the buy backs uncertain.
Vivendi shares were up 1.4 percent to 23.01 euros at 0757
GMT, within a French blue-chip index up 1.2 percent.
($1 = 0.9201 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark
Potter)