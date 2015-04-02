(Refiles to correct day of week in first paragraph)
PARIS, April 2 French media group Vivendi
, facing a rebellion from activist shareholders over its
strategy, repeated on Thursday that it believed they could be
breaking the law if they were to back U.S. hedge fund PSAM at
its upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
However, in a statement, the company acknowledged that there
could be other interpretations of the law concerning control of
French TV by non-EU foreign shareholders. It also acknowledged
that the issues involved had not been tested in court.
In a letter last week to PSAM, Vivendi threatened legal
action, and said it could seek damages of between 5 and 9
billion euros ($5.4-9.8 billion). Thursday's statement did not
refer to any legal action.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Pravin Char)