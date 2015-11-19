BRIEF-Hibino to set up units in US
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25
PARIS Nov 19 European media group Vivendi has raised its stake in video games maker Gameloft, taking its shares in the company to over 17 percent, French market regulator AMF said on Thursday.
Vivendi now holds 17.34 percent of Gameloft's capital and 15.34 percent voting rights, AMF said.
Both companies were not immediately available for comment.
Vivendi said in October it was considering buying more shares in French video games makers Ubisoft and Gameloft GLFT.PA, and did not rule out making a takeover bid on the companies in the next six months.
The companies have both said they want to remain independent and that Vivendi's investment has not been done with their agreement. (Reporting by Bate Felix; ediitng by John Irish)
* Says a Tokyo-based investment company (the acquirer), which is mainly engaged in management of consulting business, acquisition, holding and sales of marketable securities acquired 11.6 million shares of the company during the period from March 27 to May 11