By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS Feb 29 French media group Vivendi
raised its offer for mobile phone games company
Gameloft on Monday and also declared that it had
further raised its stake in Gameloft's sister video games
company Ubisoft.
Both Gameloft and Ubisoft were founded by France's Guillemot
family, which has so far rejected Vivendi's advances.
Vivendi, led by billionaire tycoon Vincent Bollore, said on
Monday it was raising its offer for Gameloft by 20 percent to
7.20 euros per share from 6 euros, valuing the company at some
610 million euros ($663.31 million).
Vivendi now owns 30 percent of Gameloft.
The improved ofer came after Gameloft's board earlier in the
day rejected Vivendi's 6 euros-a-share offer as too low, saying
its financial terms did not reflect Gameloft's "intrinsic
valuation and future prospects."
Vivendi also said on Monday it had increased its stake in
Ubisoft to 15.66 percent from a previous level of 14.9 percent.
The Guillemot family still owns 9.3 percent of Ubisoft and
recently raised its stake in Gameloft to 20.29 percent as it
seeks to fend off Bollore.
Gameloft shares closed at 6.79 euros on Monday before
Vivendi raised its offer.
($1 = 0.9196 euros)
