By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS Feb 29 French media group Vivendi raised its offer for mobile phone games company Gameloft on Monday and also declared that it had further raised its stake in Gameloft's sister video games company Ubisoft.

Both Gameloft and Ubisoft were founded by France's Guillemot family, which has so far rejected Vivendi's advances.

Vivendi, led by billionaire tycoon Vincent Bollore, said on Monday it was raising its offer for Gameloft by 20 percent to 7.20 euros per share from 6 euros, valuing the company at some 610 million euros ($663.31 million).

Vivendi now owns 30 percent of Gameloft.

The improved ofer came after Gameloft's board earlier in the day rejected Vivendi's 6 euros-a-share offer as too low, saying its financial terms did not reflect Gameloft's "intrinsic valuation and future prospects."

Vivendi also said on Monday it had increased its stake in Ubisoft to 15.66 percent from a previous level of 14.9 percent. The Guillemot family still owns 9.3 percent of Ubisoft and recently raised its stake in Gameloft to 20.29 percent as it seeks to fend off Bollore.

Gameloft shares closed at 6.79 euros on Monday before Vivendi raised its offer. ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)