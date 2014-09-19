(Adds details on Telecom Italia's shareholders; refiled to
remove repetition of Bollore's title)
* Deal valued at 7.2 billion euros in cash and shares
* Vivendi accepts Telefonica's stake in Telecom Italia
* Sale expected to close by mid-2015
By Dominique Vidalon and Tracy Rucinski
PARIS/MADRID, Sept 19 French media group Vivendi
has finalised an agreement to sell its Brazilian
broadband business GVT to Spain's Telefonica for cash
and shares worth around 7.2 billion euros ($9.29 billion), the
companies announced on Friday.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval in Brazil and is
expected to complete by mid-2015.
Telefonica plans to fold GVT into its Vivo-branded Brazilian
mobile phone business to create the country's biggest telecom
group, Telefonica Brasil.
Under the deal Vivendi will get not only a 7.4 percent stake
in Telefonica Brasil and 4.66 billion euros in cash but has also
opted to take off Telefonica's hands its remaining stake in
Telecom Italia -- 8.3 percent of Telecom Italia's
voting share capital, or 5.7 percent of its total share capital.
The move will make Vivendi, headed by Chairman Vincent
Bollore who is already a powerful player in Italian business
because of his 5 percent stake in investment bank Mediobanca
, the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia.
Vivendi had had the option to take the shares in Telecom
Italia or a further 4.6 percent of Telefonica Brasil.
For Telefonica the deal brings its Brazilian mobile business
and GVT's broadband network together as telecom firms
increasingly look to offer bundles of mobile and fixed line
services including broadband internet and TV.
For Vivendi the GVT sale caps a tumultuous two-year overhaul
during which it has sold three telecom businesses and its video
games arm to pay down debt and focus more on media and content
as part of a strategy championed by Bollore.
Part of Vivendi's hunt for content will centre on Italy
given its new stake in Telecom Italia following the GVT deal.
Analysts have suggested that initially a partnership between
Vivendi, which owns French pay-TV operator Canal Plus, and
Mediaset's pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium could make sense.
In July Telefonica bought an 11 percent stake in Mediaset
Premium for 100 million euros but has the right to sell the
stake back if Mediaset finds another partner for the business,
sources familiar with the situation have said.
Telefonica is Telecom Italia's largest shareholder but the
two have had a tense relationship as they also compete in
Brazil.
The sale of the Telecom Italia stake to Vivendi and the
conversion of a three-year exchangeable bond sold by Telefonica
earlier this year will finally bring an end to the seven-year
partnership.
Telecom Italia is in the midst of major changes to its
ownership structure with the pending dissolution of Telco, the
holding company that owns 22.4 percent of the group. Its
members, Telefonica and Italian financial institutions Generali,
Mediobanca and Intesa, have all said they want to sell.
Once the GVT sale and Telefonica's convertible bond are
taken into account and if there are no further changes to the
shareholder base Vivendi will own 5.7 percent of Telecom Italia,
Generali 4.3 percent, and Intesa and Mediobanca 1.6 percent
each, said a Telecom Italia spokeswoman.
In the financial breakdown of the GVT deal, bank debt of
around 450 million euros and adjustments in working capital will
be deducted from the cash element. The Telefonica Brasil stake
was valued at 2.02 billion euros as of Sept 18 and the Telecom
Italia shares being acquired by Vivendi at 1.01 billion euros.
Vivendi will also have a tax bill to pay on the sale
estimated at around 500 million euros.
Telefonica, which will finance the deal through a capital
increase by its Brazilian business and at the parent company,
has estimated synergies of at least 4.7 billion euros in Brazil
from the deal.
(1 US dollar = 0.7750 euros)
(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Jane Merriman
and Greg Mahlich)