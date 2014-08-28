PARIS Aug 28 Vivendi said it received
bids for its GVT Brazilian broadband unit from Telecom Italia
and Telefonica, and that its supervisory
board would examine the offers at a meeting on Thursday.
The Telecom Italia offer represents a total enterprise value
of 7 billion euros ($9.24 billion) and includes 1.7 billion
euros of cash, a 16 percent stake in Telecom Italia, and 15
percent of TIM Brasil, Vivendi said in a statement. It expires
on Sept. 10.
The Telefonica offer represents a total enterprise value of
7.45 billion euros. It includes 4.663 billion euros in cash, a
12 percent stake in Telefonica Brasil, of which about a third
can be exchanged for 5.7 percent of the share capital of Telecom
Italia, Vivendi added. This offer expires on Aug. 29.
The two offers also include proposals for content
partnerships, Vivendi added.
(1 US dollar = 0.7573 euro)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)