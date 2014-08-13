ROME Aug 13 The head of Telecom Italia
is set to meet Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore on
Wednesday or Thursday to discuss an offer for the French media
group's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, two sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
"Bollorè and (Telecom Italia CEO Marco) Patuano will meet in
Paris today or tomorrow to discuss the Telecom Italia offer for
GVT though an offer won't be formalised before the Vivendi board
meeting on August 28," one of the sources said.
A second source said the meeting would take place on
Wednesday.
Sources told Reuters last week the Italian telecoms
incumbent was in talks with Vivendi to buy GVT and beat a bid
from Spanish rival Telefonica, which is also Telecom
Italia's biggest investor.
The sources said the plan, which could be finalised over the
next three weeks, would involve an equity swap to allow Vivendi
to acquire a stake in Telecom Italia.
Telecom Italia's executives are working on the transaction
with Citigroup C.N, Mediobanca MDBI.MI and Banco Bradesco
BBDC4.SA, the sources said.
Italian newspaper Il Messaggero said Patuano would meet
Bollore shortly to discuss "an equity and industrial alliance"
between Telecom Italia's Brazilian mobile firm, TIM
Participacoes, and GVT.
Telecom Italia and Vivendi declined to comment.
Last week Telefonica made an unexpected 6.7 billion euros
bid for GVT. That bid would give Vivendi the chance to acquire
an 8.3 percent stake in Telecom Italia.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Gianluca Semeraro; Additional
