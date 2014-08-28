PARIS Aug 28 French media company Vivendi
is likely to take up an option to be paid by Telefonica
for its Brazilian broadband unit GVT partly in Telecom
Italia shares, said a person close to the situation.
Telefonica is Telecom Italia's largest shareholder but the
two have had a tense relationship for years since they also
compete in Brazil.
Vivendi said on Thursday that it would enter into exclusive
talks with Telefonica over the sale of GVT, picking the Spanish
group over a rival bid from Telecom Italia.
Vivendi will get 4.66 billion euros ($6.14 billion) in cash
from Telefonica, and a 12 percent stake in the new company in
Brazil, which will be formed by Telefonica's Vivo mobile carrier
and GVT.
About one third of those shares in Telefonica Brasil SA
could be exchanged for a 5.7 percent stake in Telecom
Italia if Vivendi so chose. That would give the French group 8.3
percent of Telecom Italia's voting rights.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Andrew Callus)