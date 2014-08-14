SAO PAULO Aug 14 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Thursday its parent company Telecom Italia SpA had confirmed interest in acquiring Vivendi SA's local broadband unit, GVT SA.

TIM said in a securities filing that Telecom Italia had not made any final offer to combine operations with Vivendi in Brazil, and any such deal would be subject to approval by TIM and Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)