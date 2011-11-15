PARIS Nov 15 Vivendi said it had
sold 35 million shares of video game maker Activision Blizzard
, reducing its stake by roughly 3 percent to 60 percent.
Vivendi declined to say at which price range it had sold the
block of shares. But on the basis of the opening price on
Tuesday morning of $12.18 per share, the sale could net the
Paris-based company around $426 million.
"This is a tactical disposal with regards to our overall
capital structure, and we remain committed to Activision and to
being the main shareholder," said a Vivendi spokesman.
He added that the share sale was not linked with Vivendi's
Universal Music Group agreement announced Friday to buy EMI's
recorded music busines for 1.4 billion euros. {ID:nL5E7MB2E3]
Activision, which is based in California, is known for its
Call of Duty games as well as the on-line multiplayer game World
of Warcraft, which has more than 12 million subscribers.
Activision has been an important growth generator for Vivendi
since it was acquired in a deal that was announced in late 2007.
Vivendi shares were down 1.3 percent to 15.68 euros per
share at 1550 GMT, while Activision shares were down 4 percent
to $12.28 per share.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)