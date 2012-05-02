* Combes currently CEO of Vodafone Europe, board member of Vodafone

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, May 2 Vivendi named Michel Combes, an industry veteran who is currently head of Vodafone's European business, to lead its French mobile operator, SFR, as it struggles with brutal competition from a new low-cost mobile player.

With Combes, Vivendi has chosen an executive with deep knowledge of the French telecoms market, gained as France Telecom's chief financial officer from 2003 to 2006 and chief executive of France's broadcast tower operator, TDF, from 2006 to 2008.

Combes' departure will deprive Vodafone of one of its highest profile executives after Chief Executive Vittorio Colao. The 50-year-old Combes has overseen improvements at Vodafone's German business yet fared less well in trying to offset a deep downturn hurting sales in Italy and Spain.

Combes will take up his post at SFR on Aug. 1.

"SFR needs to define a new company strategy for the coming years as the French telecoms market is in deep transformation," said Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy. "Michel's mission will be to undertake that effort in fixed and mobile for the consumer and enterprise markets."

Combes' task will not be easy, and how he fares will be key to Vivendi's sagging share price. The telecoms-to-content conglomerate's stock closed at 13.935 euros on Wednesday and is down 17.5 percent this year.

Vivendi's Levy has been running SFR on an interim basis since late March, when he forced out the former chief for not sufficiently coping with the arrival of new mobile competitor Iliad.

Iliad's low-cost Free Mobile offers launched in mid-January put France on a path from being one of Europe's more profitable mobile markets to one of the toughest.

Free Mobile touched off a price war that forced SFR, France Telecom and Bouygues Telecom to spend heavily to try to retain customers.

As a result, analysts predict French operators will see their operating margins slip from a percentage in the mid-to-high 30s before Free Mobile's launch to the mid-20s, akin to the very competitive British market.

With tougher competition, SFR is forecasting its core profit will drop by 12 to 15 percent this year.

Free Mobile has signed up between 1.5 million and 2.2 million customers since its launch, according to competitors' unofficial tallies.

Like rivals, SFR has cut prices on its low-end offers, sold online and without subsidized mobile phones, but it has not gone as far as Bouygues Telecom in cutting prices on the rest of its offers.

Since taking the reins of SFR, Levy has been working on a strategic and cost-cutting plan for the unit, expected in June, according to union sources.

Levy said on Wednesday that no strategy plan was in the works for this summer but that talks were continuing with unions about cost-cutting.