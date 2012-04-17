PARIS, April 17 The French competition regulator
will launch an extensive probe into Vivendi pay-TV unit
Canal+'s takeover of television channels Direct 8 and Direct
Star from French billionaire Vincent Bollore.
The inquiry, which the regulator announced on Tuesday,
follows an earlier decision last year to deepen its probe into a
2006 deal that saw Canal+ buy its main satellite rival TPS.
Canal+ declined to comment. It said in September it planned
to take a majority stake in Bollore's channels as part of a push
into free TV where the majority of advertising dollars are
spent.
The proposed deal would give Canal+ 60 percent of two free
channels -- Direct 8 and music-focused Direct Star -- in
exchange for Vivendi shares and pose a new challenge to France's
two biggest broadcasters, TF1 and M6.
Canal+ has acknowledged that it might have to give up one or
two channels in its portfolio to comply with regulatory
ownership limits.
"The commitments proposed by Canal+ are not sufficient to
remove the risks to competition identified at present," the
watchdog said in a statement, adding it would investigate
whether the strong positions that Canal+ holds in pay TV could
affect competition in free TV.
Since its debut as France's fourth TV channel in 1984,
Canal+ has grown to offer about 20 channels covering movies,
sports, family programming and news via its i-Tele brand.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)