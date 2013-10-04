BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PARIS Oct 4 French media and telecoms group Vivendi is "on track" to deliver several asset sales and decide on a spin-off of French mobile network operator SFR, Vivendi's outgoing chairman said in an interview with Le Monde on Friday.
The once-sprawling conglomerate is seeking to re-shape itself as a media group focused on music and pay-TV and is selling out of Maroc Telecom and video games publisher Activision.
Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou, who recently clashed with Vivendi's largest shareholder Vincent Bollore over Bollore's desire for more influence over the company's future, told Le Monde Bollore could take over as chairman of Vivendi's media activities after an SFR spin-off.
"Vivendi's transformation is on track," Fourtou was quoted as saying. "I have said and continue to say that I will leave once a split of Vivendi has been completed. Vincent Bollore could replace me as chairman of the media branch ... I will help him."
The sale of most of Vivendi's stake in Activision Blizzard, which has been delayed by a lawsuit from an Activision investor, should be completed by mid-December, Fourtou said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.