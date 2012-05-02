PARIS May 2 Vivendi named Michel
Combes, an industry veteran who is currently head of Vodafone's
European business, to lead its French mobile operator,
SFR, as it struggles with brutal competition from a new low-cost
mobile player.
With Combes, Vivendi has chosen an executive with deep
knowledge of the French telecoms market gained as France
Telecom's chief financial officer from 2003 to 2006 and
chief executive of France's broadcast tower operator, TDF, from
2006 to 2008.
Combes, aged 50, will start his new role at SFR on Aug. 1.
Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy has been running
SFR on an interim basis since late March when he forced out the
former chief for not sufficiently coping with the arrival of new
mobile competitor Iliad.