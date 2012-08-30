PARIS Aug 30 Vivendi reported a slide
in first-half operating profit hurt by tough competition at its
French mobile phone business but on Thursday confirmed its
annual profit target.
Its revenues slipped 1.2 percent to 14.1 billion euros,
while earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITA)
fell 12.7 percent to 2.9 billion euros.
The company made no comments about its ongoing portfolio
review in which it is weighing sales of its video games unit
Activision Blizzard and its Brazilian broadband unit
GVT. Vivendi's former chief executive left in late June after a
disagreement with the board over how to reduce a deep share
slump.
First-half sales at SFR, the French mobile business that
generates most of Vivendi's cash, fell 5.9 percent to 5.76
billion euros, dragged down by a price war that hit the market
after the launch of Iliad 's low-cost mobile plans. The
unit's EBITA fell 10.3 percent to 1.11 billion euros.
To cope, SFR said it plans to implement a restructuring plan
to achieve around 500 million euros in annual operating cost
savings by the end of 2014.