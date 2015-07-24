By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 A federal judge on Friday
refused to recuse himself from a $7 million copyright lawsuit
against Jay Z over his Roc-A-Fella Records logo, after the
plaintiff said the judge appeared to be biased toward the rap
star and music entrepreneur.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Ellis in Manhattan said there
was no evidence that he showed "deep-seated favoritism or
antagonism" in handling the lawsuit by Bronx clothing designer
Dwayne Walker, or that his impartiality might reasonably be
questioned.
In his July 2012 lawsuit Walker claimed that he created
artwork in 1995 depicting a vinyl record that became the basis
for Jay Z's Roc-A-Fella logo, which includes a superimposed "R."
He is seeking damages for alleged copyright infringement
from Jay Z, whose given name is Shawn Carter, and other
defendants including Roc-A-Fella and its parent Universal Music
Group Inc, a unit of France's Vivendi SA.
In seeking Ellis' recusal, Walker had accused the judge of
issuing inconsistent rulings favoring Jay Z, and basing one
order on a private call with defense lawyers.
"Walker mischaracterizes both the facts surrounding these
decisions and the supporting rationale provided by the court,"
Ellis wrote.
Gregory Berry, a lawyer for Walker, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The case is Walker v Carter et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-05384.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)