BRUSSELS, March 6 EU regulators were correct to approve French media group Vivendi's 2004 sale of its book publishing unit to French peer Lagardere , an advisor to Europe's top court said on Tuesday.

The advisor endorsed a 2010 ruling by the General Court -- the European Union's second highest court -- which dismissed a challenge to the EU ruling by publisher Editions Odile Jacob, which had been a rival bidder for the Vivendi assets.

Advocate General Jan Mazak of the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) -- the EU's highest court -- recommended the ECJ back the General Court ruling.

The Court of Justice was scheduled to rule on the case later this year. According to past records, judges follow court advisors' opinions in four out of five cases.

"The Court of Justice should dismiss all the grounds presented by Editions Odile Jacob in its appeal," Mazak said in a non-binding opinion.

"A number of the alleged errors claimed by Editions Odile Jacob have no practical bearing on the nature of the merger notified or on its effect on competition in the common market," he said.

The case is C-551/10P, Editions Odile Jacob SAS v European Commission. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Dan Lalor)