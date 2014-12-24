By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 24 A U.S. judge has ordered
Vivendi SA to pay nearly $50 million to resolve a
shareholder lawsuit over a merger that occurred in 2000, but
issued another order putting the money in escrow while the
French media group appeals.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in New York entered the
judgment on Monday. On Wednesday, she issued a separate order
that allows Vivendi to have the judgment's execution put on hold
pending an appeal, once the company deposits $55 million with
the court.
Lawyers for Vivendi and the investors had jointly sought
entry of the orders, which would allow an appeal to move forward
in a long-running lawsuit dating back to 2002.
"We are happy to move forward with the appeal process,"
James Quinn, a lawyer for Vivendi, said Wednesday.
A lawyer for the investors did not respond to a request for
comment.
The $49.8 million judgment stemmed from a rare trial in a
U.S. securities class action.
Shareholders contended Vivendi made false or misleading
statements about the company's health following its $46 billion,
three-way merger in 2000 with Seagram Co and Canal Plus.
That merger helped transform Vivendi, a water utility, into
Europe's largest telecommunications and entertainment company.
A federal jury in 2010 found Vivendi liable for violating
federal securities laws.
But a federal judge later threw out claims by investors in
the French company's ordinary shares, following a 2010 U.S.
Supreme Court ruling that limited investors' ability to pursue
claims over the purchase of foreign securities.
The class action now just covers investors who bought
Vivendi's American depositary shares between Oct. 30, 2000, and
Aug. 14, 2002.
The case is In re Vivendi Universal SA Securities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 02-05571.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)