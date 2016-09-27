PARIS, Sept 27 Vivendi said it was
considering filing an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after a
court on Tuesday upheld a judgement against the French media
giant in a long-running shareholder class action lawsuit
accusing it of defrauding investors in the early 2000s.
"Vivendi is analyzing its options, both in seeking further
review before the court of appeals and in filing a petition for
review with the Supreme Court of the United States," the group
said in a statement.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected
Vivendi's appeal of a 2010 verdict by a federal jury finding it
liable for violating federal securities laws, resulting in
around $50 million in judgments against the company.
Vivendi said it maintained the 100 million euros ($112
million) it has set aside for any damages it may have to pay.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose)