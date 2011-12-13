LONDON Dec 13 French media and telecoms group Vivendi has been forced to raise the pricing on a 1.5 billion euro loan refinancing after lenders baulked at the terms on the deal, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Vivendi increased the pricing on a five-year, 1.5 billion euro loan to 85 bps over EURIBOR after launching the loan at 75 bps.

The move shows that banks' credit committees are taking a harder line on low loan pricing as funding costs stay high.

Lenders also objected to an aggressive utilisation fee structure that would have allowed Vivendi to draw up to a third of the loan with no charge.

The margin increase means that Vivendi's borrowing cost has more than doubled in eight months.

The company paid 35bps on the 1.5 billion short-term loan that is being refinanced which was put in place in April as part of a bigger package to finance Vivendi's acquisition of Vodafone's stake in SFR.

The 1.5 billion euro loan was originally expected to be refinanced in the bond market.

The margin increase is the second concession that Vivendi had to make, after previously removing two one-year extension options which cut the loan's tenor to five years from a possible seven.

Banks viewed the original pricing of 75bps with a 35bp fee as low for a BBB/Baa2 credit, and criticised the use of a traditional utilisation fee that would have allowed Vivendi to use up to a third of the loan without paying any fees.

Most companies are now paying "first draw" utilisation fees which started to appear in loan documentation after August's volatility to ensure that banks were paid a fee from initial drawdown.

