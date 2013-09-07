PARIS, Sept 7 French tycoon Vincent Bollore,
Vivendi's main shareholder, is willing to take the helm
of the media and telecoms group, French media reported on
Saturday.
Vivendi has designated U.S. head-hunter Russell Reynolds to
find a successor to Jean-Francois Dubos, 68, the current CEO and
head of the management board, radio and TV station BFM said,
citing industrial sources.
But the head-hunter's first pick, a younger German media
executive, did not suit Bollore, who decided to put forward his
own candidacy as a result, BFM and daily Les Echos reported.
A nomination committee is expected to discuss the topic next
week, before a meeting of the supervisory board at the end of
the month, Les Echos added.
A Vivendi spokesman declined comment on the reports.
A spokesman for Bollore group, of which Vincent
Bollore is CEO, was not immediately available for comment.
Bollore, 61, is already a member of Vivendi's supervisory
board and the company's main shareholder with a 4.95 percent
stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Vivendi, in the midst of a broad revamp to pay down debt and
focus on media, last month trimmed part of its annual targets
amid tough competition from low-cost telecoms player Iliad
.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Mark Heinrich)