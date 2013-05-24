* Vivendi 53 pct Maroc Tel stake worth 4.34 bln eur on
market
* Etisalat asked to lighten legal conditions on bid-sources
* Ooredoo offer has few conditions attached-sources
* Moroccan state must approve Vivendi's choice of winner
(Adds details on timing, rationale of purchase, analyst
comment)
By Leila Abboud and Sophie Sassard
PARIS/LONDON, May 24 Gulf telecom operator
Etisalat has offered a higher price for Vivendi's
Maroc Telecom stake than rival Qatari bidder Ooredoo
, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Etisalat's bid needs further work, however, and has more
legal conditions than Ooredoo's offer, so Vivendi has not yet
made a final choice, the people said.
"If Etisalat cleans up its offer, then it wins," said one of
the sources, who is close to the process. "If not, it will go to
Qatar, who also made an offer that Vivendi can accept."
While the exact prices of the offers were not clear, sources
earlier told Reuters that they had come in lower than the 5
billion euros ($6.5 billion) Vivendi had initially hoped for and
closer to the market value of the stake.
Vivendi's 53 percent shareholding in Maroc Telecom is now
worth 4.34 billion euros.
Maroc Telecom offers fixed-line, mobile and Internet
services in the kingdom and is one of Africa's top telecom
firms, with units in Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali and Mauritania.
The buyer will inherit a firm that has been a reliable cash
machine for Vivendi but has seen slower growth in recent years,
analysts say, although there is growth potential in sub-Saharan
Africa, where sales and profits rose last year.
Vivendi has been in talks in recent weeks with Etisalat to
remove some of the legal clauses in its bid, the sources said.
The UAE-backed group has scheduled an extraordinary shareholder
meeting on May 28 to approve the financing package for the bid.
Ooredoo, meanwhile, crafted its offer with minimal
conditions to make it simple and less risky for Vivendi, the
group's strategy chief told Reuters earlier.
Vivendi has not asked Ooredoo to improve its offer so far,
the first source said. Ooredoo is frustrated with the slowness
of the process and what it sees as a lack of communication from
Vivendi, said two other sources familiar with the situation.
Vivendi may choose a preferred bidder with whom to continue
exclusive negotiations next week after the Etisalat vote, but it
could also take longer, the first source said.
Spokesmen for Vivendi, Etisalat and Ooredoo declined to
comment on Friday.
GROWTH SPRINGBOARD
Both bidders are eager to sign a deal with Vivendi before
the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, which begins in early July.
For Vivendi, the sale of Maroc Telecom is crucial to its
ambition to lessen exposure to capital-intensive telecoms and
focus on its media activities in video games, pay TV and music.
Investors have been eagerly awaiting progress on the
divestments, especially after Vivendi's attempted sales of its
video games and Brazilian telecom units fell through.
Vivendi previously said the Maroc Telecom sale would not be
finalised before the autumn and that it was working closely with
the Moroccan state, which owns 30 percent of Maroc Telecom and
will have to approve the buyer.
Both Etisalat and Ooredoo see Maroc Telecom as a way to
expand their footprints in Africa, and both have expanded
aggressively overseas in the past decade.
Etisalat, which is 60 percent owned by the UAE, relies more
on its home market for revenue and sales than Ooredoo, however,
with 60 percent of revenue and 71 percent of core profit earned
domestically, according to HSBC research.
"We think it will be a very close-fought race," HSBC
analysts wrote in a note. "We expect the victor, whoever it is,
to use Maroc Telecom as a springboard to further acquisitions in
the Africa region."
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
(Additional reporting by Christian Plumb in Paris and Dinesh
Nair in Dubai; Editing by James Regan)