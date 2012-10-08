PARIS Oct 8 Vivendi is exploring the
sale of its 53 percent stake in Morocco's largest telecoms
operator, Maroc Telecom, the Financial Times reported
on Monday.
The newspaper, citing people with knowledge of the
situation, said Vivendi was in discussions about hiring bankers
from Credit Agricole and Lazard to gauge interest in the stake,
which could be worth more than 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion).
The French media-to-telecom conglomerate is reviewing its
portfolio of businesses and strategy in a bid to cut debt and
revive its flagging shares.
Brazilian broadband specialist GVT has been seen as top of
the list of assets to be sold. Vivendi earlier also shopped
around its video games unit Activision but is believed to have
put the sale on hold after bids were inadequate.
The FT also cited industry sources as saying Vivendi had
received "highly preliminary" interest in its French telecoms
business, SFR.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)
