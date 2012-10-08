* Vivendi exploring 53 pct Maroc Telecom stake sale-sources
* Group has contacted two banks to sound interest
* Talks would include Moroccan kingdom
By Sophie Sassard and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS/LONDON, Oct 8 Vivendi SA is
exploring the sale of its stake in Morocco's largest telecoms
company, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters,
potentially raising around 4.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion) as
part of a debt-cutting restructuring plan.
The sources said the diversified French company had
contacted two investment banks to sound out potential buyers for
the 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, Vivendi's
second-biggest profit earner.
Although Credit Agricole and Lazard have
not received a formal mandate for the sale, they have been asked
to gauge appetite for the holding, the sources said, though the
deal is expected to face hurdles given the political issues
involved in the sale.
The Moroccan government, which holds a 30 percent stake, is
the second-largest shareholder in Maroc Telecom, the
largest-capitalized company on the Casablanca stock exchange.
"At this stage, banks are setting up meetings with
management of potential buyers," said one of the sources. "Those
who are interested will be introduced to the king of Morocco."
If any parties signal an interest, it is likely that talks
will include the Moroccan government, which wants strong
guarantees in terms of investment in the country, said one of
the sources.
The two banks are expected to report back in November to
Vivendi, which would prefer a cash payment for its stake, said
one of the sources.
LIST OF ASSETS
The French conglomerate is reviewing its portfolio of
businesses and strategy in a bid to cut its 14 billion euros
debt mountain and revive its flagging shares.
Brazilian broadband specialist GVT has been seen as top of
the list of assets to be sold. Vivendi earlier also hawked
around its video games unit Activision, but is believed
to have put the sale on hold after bids were inadequate.
The Financial Times cited industry sources as saying Vivendi
had received "highly preliminary" interest in its French
telecoms business SFR.
Maroc Telecom, in which Vivendi first bought a stake in
2001, offers fixed-line, mobile and internet services, and is
one of the main telecom operators in Africa with units in
Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali and Mauritania.
The business is Vivendi's second-biggest profit earner after
French telecom operator SFR, but its growth has been stunted by
strong competition in Morocco, its main source of revenue,
despite good results in international markets.
Shares in Maroc Telecom closed almost 2 percent down in the
Casablanca stock exchange in the first reaction to reports about
Vivendi's intention to sell the stake.
"The 4 billion-euro figure offers an 8-percent discount on
the share price of Maroc Telecom," a Casablanca-based trader
said. "Maroc Telecom is no longer the cash cow it was the
previous decade".
Analysts and bankers have cited Qatari operator QTel
and United Arab Emirates-based Etisalat as
two potential buyers for Maroc Telecom.
A deal with a Gulf Arab operator would make political sense
for a country scrambling to compensate for declines in
investment from the troubled euro zone.
"Who can find 4 billion euros amid this crisis? Gulf
operators are the only ones who can," said another Moroccan
trader, noting that Morocco's King Mohammed plans a rare
official tour of Gulf Arab countries later this year, including
Saudi Arabia.
Earlier this year, the monarch urged his cash-strapped
government to tap Gulf sovereign wealth funds to help finance
projects Rabat hopes will help it meet pressing social needs.
Etisalat's Managing Director Ahmad Julfar told Reuters in an
interview in July that Morocco was an interesting market for the
group.
QTel declined to comment, while Etisalat was not immediately
available for comment.
South-African telecom operator MTN, however, is
unlikely to take part in the talks for political reasons linked
to Morocco's occupation of Western Sahara.
Other potential candidates could include Spain's Telefonica
and France Telecom, which is already present
in Morocco through its Meditel unit but could face competition
issues in case of a bid for Maroc Telecom.