PARIS Oct 24 Vivendi has received
signals of interest for its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom
from regional rivals Qatar Telecom, Etisalat
and Saudi Telecom, and South Africa's MTN
, two people familiar with the matter said.
The French media-to-telecoms conglomerate is hoping to
garner at least 5.5 billion euros ($7.13 billion) from selling
the unit, which is its second-biggest earnings generator, the
people said on Wednesday.
There is no official deadline set for offers, but Vivendi
hopes to sign a deal before the end of the first quarter of next
year, one of the people said.
Vivendi is seeking to sell assets to cut debt and revive its
flagging share price, which is near 10-year lows.
($1 = 0.7714 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Sophie Sassard; Editing by James
Regan)