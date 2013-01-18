(In Jan. 16 story, corrects timeframe in first paragraph to
'by 2015', from 'in the next two years'.)
PARIS Jan 16 Vivendi's Maroc Telecom
unit has agreed with the Moroccan government to invest the
equivalent of 900 million euros by 2015 to upgrade its network
infrastructure and install fiber optics across the country.
The Moroccan telecom operator, 53 percent-owned by Vivendi,
said on Wednesday the plan aimed to meet increased demand for
mobile traffic and high-speed Internet. It would also create 500
jobs.
Vivendi is looking to sell its stake in the company and
hopes to sign a deal before the end of the first quarter of
2013, people familiar with the situation told Reuters in
October.
The kingdom of Morocco, which owns a 30 percent stake, would
need to approve any sale.
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Catherine Monin; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek)