PARIS Oct 19 French media group Vivendi on Wednesday said it was no longer keen on finding an amicable solution to its dispute with Mediaset over their soured pay-TV deal.

"Vivendi is no longer willing to give priority to finding an amicable solution and reserves the right to take all necessary action to defend its interests and those of its shareholders," Vivendi said in a statement.

Mediaset accuses Vivendi of reneging on an April deal under which Vivendi agreed to give the Italian company the 3.5 percent stake in exchange for an equal stake in Mediaset and full ownership of the Italian group's Premium pay-TV unit.

