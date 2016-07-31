PARIS, July 31 Ties between Vivendi and
Italy's Mediaset are not "broken" but nor are they
essential to the French media group's strategy as it could find
other Italian partners, its chief executive told Les Echos
newspaper.
Relations between Mediaset and Vivendi have deteriorated
after the French broadcaster had a change of heart on its
planned purchase of Mediaset's pay-TV and their spat escalated
on Thursday as both threatened legal action.
"The ties are not broken," Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de
Puyfontaine said in an interview with Les Echos, before
reiterating his company had no plans to take control of
Mediaset.
"(A deal with Mediaset) is a not a sine qua non condition
(for Vivendi to pursue its strategy in Europe). There are other
actors in Italy," he said.
