PARIS, July 31 Ties between Vivendi and
Italy's Mediaset are not "broken" but nor are they
essential to the French media group's strategy as it could find
other Italian partners, its chief executive told Les Echos
newspaper.
Relations between Mediaset and Vivendi deteriorated after
the French broadcaster had a change of heart on its planned
purchase of Mediaset's pay-TV, and their spat escalated on
Thursday as both threatened legal action.
The two groups signed an agreement in April, which would
give Vivendi full control of Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium and
hand the two companies a 3.5 percent stake in each other.
Last week, Vivendi backed out of the binding share-swap
agreement saying it no longer wanted all of the pay-TV unit but
only a 20 percent stake. It also said it intended to acquire
around 15 percent of Mediaset shares in the next three years.
"The ties are not broken," Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de
Puyfontaine said in an interview with Les Echos to be published
on Monday. He reiterated that Vivendi has no plans to take
control of Mediaset.
"(A deal with Mediaset) is a not a sine qua non condition
(for Vivendi to pursue its strategy in Europe). There are other
actors in Italy," he said.
Vivendi's planned purchase was part of a broader strategy by
the French group to create a pan-European media and content
conglomerate to compete with Rupert Murdoch's Sky and
video-streaming giant Netflix.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Susan Fenton)