PARIS, June 25 French entertainment group Vivendi said on Monday it would not issue a press release regarding the group's strategy after a two-day meeting by top managers that took place in Paris during the weekend.

"The outcomes of this meeting are not to be released publicly," Vivendi said in a statement following the weekend meeting. "Vivendi will communicate on its plans and the necessary evolution of the Group as and when appropriate."

Analysts and investors have been eyeing the company carefully after reports in late April that Vivendi management was considering breaking up the media and telecommunications company in order to increase shareholder value.

The news helped buoy Vivendi's share price, which fell to nine-year lows in mid-April, but has since risen 16 percent.

Investors are watching for news on whether Vivendi plans to sell its unit Maroc Telecom and increase synergies between television unit Canal Plus and the French telecom business SFR.

As Vivendi's main cash cow, SFR has been hit hard by new competition from low-cost mobile phone players in France, prompting it to cut its dividend earlier this year and predict tough times for the next two years.

Vivendi CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said on May 31 that he had planned to inform employees about the details of the turnaround plan "in coming weeks and certainly before the summer."

The announcement will likely come before July 15, when French business activity slows down for the summer break.

