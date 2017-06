PARIS, June 25 Vivendi said on Monday it would not be issuing a press release regarding the group's strategy after a two-day meeting by top managers which took place in Paris during the weekend.

"The outcomes of this meeting are not to be released publicly. Vivendi will communicate on its plans and the necessary evolution of the Group as and when appropriate," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Elena Berton)