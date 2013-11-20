PARIS Nov 20 French prosecutors recommended a
lighter sentence on Wednesday for former Vivendi boss
Jean-Marie Messier, who has appealed against a conviction for
embezzlement and misleading shareholders.
Messier, who drove the media-and-telecom group to the brink
of bankruptcy, was handed a three-year suspended sentence and a
150,000-euro fine ($202,900) by a Paris criminal court in 2011.
This time around, the prosecutor recommended a 20-month
suspended sentence and a 150,000-euro fine.
Messier's lawyer declined to comment on Wednesday. The
appeal hearing began on Oct. 28 and is expected to run until the
end of the month.
Messier, who now runs a boutique investment bank in Paris,
led Vivendi a decade ago during the heady days of the Internet
bubble. He became a symbol of corporate hubris when he nearly
bankrupted the former utilities group with an acquisition spree.
Later, a class-action lawsuit in the United States and a
criminal case in France were filed against Messier and several
other Vivendi executives and board members, alleging that they
misled investors about the financial strength of the group.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Editing by Alistair Lyon)