PARIS, July 11 France's stock market regulator
AMF has opened an inquiry into the purchase by cable firm
Numericable's of Vivendi's telecom unit SFR,
a French business newsletter reported on Friday.
Neither the regulator nor the companies concerned, including
unsuccessful SFR bidder Bouygues, would comment on the
report in La Lettre de l'Expansion, which did not disclose its
sources.
During the battle for SFR, involving bids and counterbids
before Vivendi chose Numericable's offer over one from Bouygues,
the AMF had called on those involved to be more transparent and
fully respect financial disclosure rules.
"The AMF went to the offices of all the parties[including
bankers and communication advisors] that were working for
Vivendi and the two bidders for SFR," said the newsletter.
"The investigators took copies of emails and documents
linked to the deal."
