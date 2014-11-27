PARIS Nov 27 French media group Vivendi said on Thursday it had closed the sale of mobile carrier SFR to domestic cable company Numericable for 13.37 billion euros ($16.68 billion).

Under the deal, some 200 million euros of the sale proceeds will be contributed to Numericable's purchase of Virgin Mobile France, approved by competition regulators earlier in the day.

Vivendi said it would also use the sale to cut debt, announcing plans to proceed with early redemption of 5.3 billion euros in bonds.

As previously announced, Vivendi will keep a 20 percent stake in the new company that it is committed to retain for one year. Altice, the parent of Numericable, has call options to buy Vivendi's shares between the 19th and 43rd month after closing. ($1 = 0.8017 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Laurence Frost)