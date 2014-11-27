(Updates with Numericable CEO interview comments)
PARIS Nov 27 French media group Vivendi
said on Thursday it had closed the sale of mobile
carrier SFR to domestic cable company Numericable for
13.37 billion euros ($16.7 billion).
Under the deal, some 200 million euros of the sale proceeds
will be contributed to Numericable's purchase of Virgin Mobile
France, approved by competition regulators earlier in the day.
Vivendi said it would also use the sale to cut debt,
announcing plans to proceed with early redemption of 5.3 billion
euros in bonds.
As previously announced, Vivendi will keep a 20 percent
stake in the new company that it is committed to retain for one
year. Altice, the parent of Numericable, has call
options to buy Vivendi's shares between the 19th and 43rd month
after closing.
Numericable plans to make SFR its flagship brand and
displace Orange as France's biggest mobile and
broadband operator, Chief Executive Eric Denoyer said in an
interview published online after the announcement.
The cable company - now France's second-ranked telecoms
operator - aims to double its fibre-optic coverage to 12 million
households by 2017, Denoyer told French daily Le Figaro.
It will also expand high-speed 4G mobile broadband coverage
from 50 percent of the domestic population to 70 percent, he was
quoted as saying. "We're making up for lost time."
Denoyer also played down suggestions that the company could
now be interested in acquiring the struggling telecoms business
of rival Bouygues. "We don't need it," he said.
($1 = 0.8017 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Laurence Frost and
Keiron Henderson)