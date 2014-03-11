PARIS, March 11 Patrick Drahi, the controlling
shareholder of French cable group Numericable, said he
would not raise his bid for Vivendi's SFR, a day ahead
of the seller's deadline for final offers, according to an
interview in Les Echos.
Numericable is vying to buy SFR, France's second-biggest
telecom operator, alongside Bouygues, the
third-biggest player.
It has offered Vivendi 10.9 billion euros in cash, plus a 32
percent stake in the combined entity. Bouygues' bid includes
10.5 billion euros in cash, and a 46 percent in the new company.
"The offer I've made has been valid since March 5. I have no
reason to modify it. I am a man of my word," he told the paper.
Drahi also added that the Numericable-SFR tie-up would
create a stronger company that could capitalise on consumers'
increasing appetite for high-speed broadband at home and on
their mobiles.
"Marrying our network with the commericial strength of the
SFR brand, we will be capable of recruiting almost 5 million
customers in four years," he predicted.
Drahi said the combined Numericable-SFR would generate "more
than 1 billion euros in cash flow synergies per year".
The tie-up would not result in any job cuts, he confirmed,
matching a promise made by rival bidder Bouygues. France's
government has already said it will monitor the sale of SFR to
ensure it does not threaten jobs or network investments.
Vivendi's board is expected to meet on Friday to review the
two offers.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)