PARIS May 6 Vivendi has completed the sale of its remaining 20 percent stake in French telecoms group Numericable-SFR, the French media group said on Wednesday.

Vivendi said it had received a first payment of 1.8 billion euros ($2.04 billion) from Numericable-SFR under the terms of the sale agreement announced on Feb. 27.

A second 1.9 billion-euro instalment is due by April 7, 2016 from Numericable-SFR's majority sharehlder Altice, the company statement said. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Greg Mahlich)