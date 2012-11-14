PARIS Nov 14 Warner Music and a joint venture
led by British impresario Simon Fuller are among nine groups
interested in buying Parlophone from Vivendi's
Universal Music Group, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday.
Universal has received nine preliminary non-binding
proposals for the label, the Financial Times website reported,
citing industry sources.
Universal is being forced to sell the business to satisfy
regulators' concerns about its $1.9 billion takeover of the
recorded music business of EMI.
Apart from Warner, Universal has also received proposals
from Blackwell Fuller, a venture backed by Lord Jacob
Rothschild's RIT Capital Partners that includes Fuller, the
entertainment entrepreneur, and Chris Blackwell, founder of
Island Records as well as one from Ronald Perelman's investment
company MacAndrews & Forbes, the FT said.
BMG, a joint venture between Bertelsmann and KKR
, and Sony Music were also expected to take part in the
bidding process, the paper said. They have signed non-disclosure
agreements but have not submitted non-binding proposals
Citing the sources, the FT said Warner, Blackwell Fuller and
Perelman were interested in other Universal assets on the block,
including the Sanctuary and Mute labels and the Now
compilations.
Universal Music could not be immediately reached for
comment.