(Adds detail)
* Vivendi Q1 net profit up 24 pct
* Says to buy rest of Canal+ SECP for about 500 mln euros
* Affirms 2015 earnings outlook
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, May 12 European media company Vivendi
posted a rise in first-quarter profit and said it
planned to buy the rest of pay-TV operator Canal Plus' SECP unit
for about 500 million euros ($560.90 million) as it looks to
put its cash pile to work.
The group, which has 15 billion euros of cash that it wants
to deploy to become a champion in European media, declined to
comment on the outcome of a meeting earlier on Tuesday of its
strategic committee to discuss potential acquisitions.
It affirmed its earnings outlook for the year and proposed
in a statement after the market close to buy the rest of Canal+
SECP for 7.60 euros a share via a public tender which
might lead to the company delisting from the bourse. Vivendi
owns 48.5 percent of SECP via Canal+.
The price offered represented an implied premium of 20
percent over the average trading price for the last three
months, it said.
"It's in the interest of all shareholders to do this because
we have cash which doesn't make a lot of positive impact on the
P&L," Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on a conference
call with analysts.
Vivendi, which is now focused on pay-TV and music after
selling off a series of assets over the past year, said sales
rose 7.5 percent to 2.49 billion euros in the quarter thanks to
the strong performance of its Universal Music business which
benefited from a weaker euro. Adjusted net income jumped 24
percent to 136 million euros.
It confirmed it expects increased revenue this year, helped
by international growth in pay-TV and higher income from music
streaming and adjusted net income to rise by about 10 percent
because of lower restructuring charges and interest expenses.
"We would expect the market to be pleased by good news on
Music top line although we think it is too early to tell," Exane
BNP Paribas analyst Charles Bedouelle said in a note.
Vivendi shares closed 1.4 percent down at 22.4 euros.
Bedouelle said he saw growth and value creation potential in
the long run at Vivendi "but believe transition could be tougher
than expected especially at Canal while lack of visibility on
M&A and high operating multiple leaves the shares relatively
unattractive at this level".
Asked about the group's intentions on Telecom Italia in
which it will own a 5.7 percent stake once the sale of Brazilian
unit GVT to Spain's Telefonica closes at the end of May, de
Puyfontaine said: "As we said it is opportunistic for us, our
intention is not to come back to the telcos business."
"But if we were given the opportunity to get a position with
a room for manoeuvre that could create greater opportunities for
us as regards to the development of our media and content
business, we will take the opportunity," he added.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)