LONDON May 12 French media group Vivendi confirmed it expected adjusted net income to rise by about 10 percent in 2015 because of lower restructuring charges and interest expenses, while operating margins should be close to last year's level.

"We have not changed our guidance for the year, the guidance given in February," Chief Financial Officer Hervé Philippe said on a conference call about first-quarter results. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Astrid Wendlandt)