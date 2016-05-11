(Recasts story, adds details)

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS May 11 French tycoon Vincent Bollore tightened his grip on Vivendi on Wednesday by nominating his son Yannick to join the board of the media empire.

With fewer than 15 percent of Vivendi's shares, the 64-year-old billionaire managed to get elected chairman of the group in 2014 and has since reshuffled top management.

He has also bought stakes in Telecom Italia and Telefonica, agreed to acquire the pay-TV operation of Italian broadcaster Mediaset and pledged to cut the losses of Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus in France.

Bollore's plan for Vivendi, as presented on April 21 at the company's shareholder meeting, aims to build an integrated media group with a strong regional identity as well as an appeal to a broad global audience by offering exclusive content.

"The first and foremost objective is to make Vivendi the new Vivendi, a very solid player in the southern European environment with the kind of latin profile that we want to create," Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine said during an analyst conference call.

Yannick Bollore, 36, already has some experience in the media sector as chief executive officer of Havas, the world's sixth-largest adversiting group controlled by Bollore Group.

Bollore's son is slated to replace Philippe Donnet, chief executive officer of Italian insurer Generali, at Vivendi's 14-member board. His nomination needs to be approved at the group's next shareholders meeting.

Separately, Vivendi said its first-quarter core operating profit fell 2.5 percent as its music division faced higher restructuring charges.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for the three months that ended in March amounted to 213 million euros ($243.7 million), with total revenue over the period of 2.49 billion euros.

Vivendi's music unit, Universal Music Group, generated an EBITA of 79 million euros in the first quarter, down 4 percent from a year earlier, in spite of an increase of 0.6 percent of its revenues to 1.12 billion euros.

The media's group biggest unit, Canal Plus Group, generated a first-quarter EBITA of 169 million euros, up 4 million from the same period a year earlier, helped by the expansion of its international operations.

Canal Plus' French channels generated an operating loss of 59 million euros over the period, compared to a loss of 50 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Michel Rose and David Evans)