PARIS Nov 14 European media firm Vivendi
nearly doubled the profits attributable to the group to
2.75 billion euros ($3.44 billion) in the first nine months by
collecting the proceeds of selling its Moroccan telecom unit and
a stake in headphone maker Beats.
Vivendi pro-forma sales in the period were down 1.1 pct to
7.12 billion euros, while adjusted net income rose 47 percent to
442 million euros.
The figures were shorn of Brazilian broadband unit GVT
because Vivendi agreed in September to sell the business to
Spain's Telefonica for 7.2 billion euros.
The group, which after a series of asset sales now owns two
businesses in pay-TV and music, said the GVT deal was expected
to close in the second quarter of next year.
The sale of French telecom operator SFR to domestic cable
company Numericable is to complete on
November 27.
(1 US dollar = 0.8005 euro)
