* Q3 sees weaker trends in pay-TV, music
* Vivendi says plans to be long-term shareholder in Telecom
Italia
* May buy more shares in Gameloft and Ubisoft
* Confirms annual targets
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Nov 10 France's Vivendi saw
lower third-quarter sales and profits as its music and
pay-television units struggled with competition and subscriber
losses, and predicted higher investments in coming years for
rebuilding after a series of asset sales.
It also confirmed on Tuesday its annual financial targets
after posting weaker than expected third-quarter core profits
largely because of weakness at French pay-television operator
Canal Plus.
Third-quarter sales were 2.52 billion euro, while income
from operations was down 20.4 percent to 257 million euro
compared to the same period last year. Adjusted net income was
down 8.8 percent to 172 million euro.
"In its ambition to build an international media and
content production and distribution group, Vivendi anticipates
that the next two years will be a period of potentially heavy
investments, during which priority will be given to the long
term development of the Group with a strict cost management
policy," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The group declined to provide specifics of what such higher
investments would entail.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)