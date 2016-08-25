* Vivendi backed out of deal to buy Mediaset Premium
By Mathieu Rosemain, Gwénaëlle Barzic and Agnieszka Flak
PARIS/MILAN, Aug 25 French media giant Vivendi
and Italian broadcaster Mediaset are
negotiating behind closed doors to forge an alternative
partnership despite an ongoing war of words over a disputed
pay-tv deal, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.
"Talks are going on, despite appearances," one of the
sources said. "It's a crucial strategic alliance for both
Vivendi and Mediaset."
Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, said on
Thursday that the binding share-swap agreement it signed in
April with Mediaset for its Premium pay-TV unit could be void
after Sept. 30, citing the initial regulatory calendar to obtain
the go-ahead from the European Commission.
Mediaset and its controlling shareholder Fininvest swiftly
rejected Vivendi's assertions in two separate statements.
"Fininvest reaffirms the absolute linearity and correctness
of its and Mediaset's behaviour," the investment holding, which
is 61-percent owned by former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi,
said. "It completely rejects the reconstruction of facts
supplied by Vivendi today which it finds groundless."
Mediaset said that Vivendi's statement was "devoid of any
legal or commercial grounds".
Vivendi and Mediaset signed an agreement in April, which
would give the French group full control of Mediaset's pay-TV
unit Premium and hand the two companies a 3.5 percent stake in
each other.
But Vivendi said in July it had backed out of the agreement,
saying it no longer wanted the whole pay-TV unit but only a 20
percent stake. It also said it intended to acquire around 15
percent of Mediaset shares in the next three years.
Separately, Vivendi said it would implement a 300 million
euro ($338 million) cost-cutting plan to stem losses from the
French channels of its pay-TV unit Canal Plus. The goal is to
reach breakeven in 2018 for Canal Plus channels in France, it
added.
Losses at Canal Plus' French business weighed on Vivendi's
results. The group reported lower-than-expected quarterly core
operating profit, partly due to increased losses at its French
channels.
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for
the three months that ended in June plummeted by 41.5 percent to
174 million euros, missing an average estimate in a Reuters poll
of 247 million euros.
