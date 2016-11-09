* Vivendi's third-quarter core operating profit beat
estimates
* Bollore faces growing criticisms on handling of Canal Plus
* Media group says long-term shareholder in Telecom Italia
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Nov 9 Vivendi Chairman Vincent
Bollore's cost savings drive and push into the digital business
at the group's music unit is starting to show benefits, even as
he faces growing criticism on his strategy to turn around pay-TV
operator Canal Plus.
The company reported a quarterly core operating profit that
beat estimates on Wednesday, driven by the strong performance of
Universal Music Group (UMG). The music unit went through a
management reshuffle a year ago as part of Bollore's strategy to
increase revenue from streaming and subscriptions to offset the
fall in disc sales.
The billionaire, who has built a conglomerate with
activities spanning from logistics to electric batteries and
advertising, is Vivendi's biggest shareholder with a stake set
to reach 29 percent by next April.
The French tycoon has pledged to transform the company from
a financial holding into an integrated media powerhouse that
would generate higher revenues through closer collaboration with
telecom operators on the premise that Internet providers and
content makers are made to work together in the digital age.
This strategy led to a frenzy of acquisitions, with the
building up of a 24.7 percent stake in Telecom Italia,
the buyout of French mobile video games maker Gameloft and an
agreement in April to buy Italian broadcaster Mediaset's pay-TV
unit, before Vivendi decided to back off from the deal,
triggering a legal war between the two companies.
Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine
confirmed on Wednesday that the group intended to be a long-term
investor in Telecom Italia, as the group said that its
third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortization
rose 26.5 percent from a year ago to 277 million euros ($303.29
million).
That was well above a Reuters poll of 174 million euros.
Canal Plus, the group's second-biggest division after UMG,
also had to go through a turnaround in late 2015 under Bollore's
supervision.
He has faced criticism after the pay-TV operator replaced
most of its top managers with managers less experienced in the
sector. He also reduced costs to stem operating losses at the
Canal Plus French channels, but the group forecasts losses will
widen to 400 million euros ($436 million) in 2016 after a loss
of 264 million last year.
The changes were defended by Bollore himself in June in
front of French lawmakers, some of whom raised doubts about his
involvement in the editorial line of Canal Plus' channels,
including accusations that he spiked a TV report on Credit
Mutuel, a French bank with which his family-controlled group has
regularly done business.
Bollore denied any intervention.
More recently, Bollore's decision to appoint television host
Jean-Marc Morandini on Canal Plus' news channel i-Tele triggered
a 24-day-long strike by journalists, who want him sacked.
Morandini is currently under formal investigation for
"corruption of minors." Morandini has denied any wrongdoing.
The dispute, which continues, prompted the French media
regulator CSA to request that Canal Plus put an ethics committee
in place.
($1 = 0.9133 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, Editing by
Dominique Vidalon and Susan Fenton)