BRIEF-UK's CMA refers Capita, Vodafone deal to phase 2 investigation
* Decided that it is or may be the case that this Capita, Vodafone deal may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the United Kingdom
PARIS, Sept 2 French media group Vivendi reported higher second-quarter profits on Wednesday and said recent divestments could enable it to consider more acquisitions.
The group, which is now focused on pay-TV and music after selling a series of assets over the past year, said its net adjusted profit rose 34 percent to 193 million euros ($217.78 million) in the second quarter while total sales were up 9 percent to 2.6 billion euros.
Citi Research analysts were expecting adjusted net income of 199 million euros.
($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
* Says South Africa's Mercantile Bank selected TCS BaNCS technology for its banking operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: