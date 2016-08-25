PARIS Aug 25 French media giant Vivendi reported a lower than-than-expected quarterly core operating profit on increased losses suffered by the French channels of its pay-TV Canal Plus.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for the three months that ended in June plummeted by 41.5 percent to 174 million euros ($196.17 million), missing an average estimate in a Reuters poll of 247 million euros.

Total revenues over the period fell 1.9 percent from a year ago to 2.55 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)