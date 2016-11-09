BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
PARIS Nov 9 French media giant Vivendi reported a third-quarter core operating profit that beat estimates on Wednesday, as a strong performance of its music unit offset the lower profitability of its pay-TV division.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose 26.5 percent from a year ago to 277 million euros ($303.29 million), compared with a Reuters poll of 174 million euros.
($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.