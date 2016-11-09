PARIS Nov 9 French media giant Vivendi reported a third-quarter core operating profit that beat estimates on Wednesday, as a strong performance of its music unit offset the lower profitability of its pay-TV division.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose 26.5 percent from a year ago to 277 million euros ($303.29 million), compared with a Reuters poll of 174 million euros.

($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)