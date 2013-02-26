PARIS Feb 26 Vivendi, a conglomerate
whose interests range from entertainment to telecoms, beat its
full-year net profit target, helped by video game sales and
despite weakness at its French mobile unit.
Adjusted net income reached 2.86 billion euros ($3.78
billion) before one-offs, ahead of its target of 2.7 billion.
Revenue rose 0.6 percent to 28.99 billion, compared with the
average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll of
28.51 billion.
"Despite a challenging economic environment, all Vivendi
subsidiaries reached their outlook in 2012," Vivendi Chief
Executive Jean-Francois Dubos said in a statement on Tuesday.
"(Video games maker) Activision Blizzard delivered an
exceptional year thanks to a series of successful launches."
($1=0.7567 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)