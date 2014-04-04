BRIEF-Zall Group comments on report issued by Glaucus Research
* company is not aware of any circumstance suggesting that company's stock price is being manipulated
PARIS, April 4 France's Vivendi said its board would continue to work this weekend to evaluate the two offers it had received for its SFR telecom unit, which has been the subject of a month-long bidding war.
Numericable and Bouygues are both vying to buy France's second-largest telecom operator in a deal that values the target at above 15 billion euros ($20.5 billion).
"The board will continue to work over the weekend," a spokeswoman for Vivendi said on Friday. ($1 = 0.7303 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
* 1Q FY17 distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.425 cents, 2.3% higher